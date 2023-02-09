Pulai polls: Women voters decisive, PH-BN machinery working hard to woo them - Teo

JOHOR BAHRU: Women voters can be the decisive factor to ensure victory for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat in the Pulai parliamentary by-election, DAP national publicity secretary Teo Nie Ching said.

In this regard, Teo, who is also Communications and Digital Deputy Minister, said the PH-Barisan Nasional women’s election campaign machinery, which she described as the backbone of the ongoing polls, continues to be aggressive and proactive in attracting voters from that group.

She said there was solid compatibility where machinery was concerned, adding that activities have intensified further in the second phase of the campaign period.

“If we look at the statistics of female voters in Pulai, (it’s) almost 50 percent... so the PH-BN women machinery needs to work hard together to win over them.

“The door-to-door campaign is actually very helpful, because women have their own technique in giving explanations to win over the voters,“ she told reporters after attending the Johor PH Women’s Assembly in Gertak Merah, Johor Bahru.

The gathering was also attended by PKR Women Chief Fadhlina Sidek, who is also Education Minister, Suhaizan as well as more than 300 members of the PH-BN women’s election machinery.

Based on Election Commission (EC) statistics, women voters in the Pulai parliamentary constituency make up 49.76 per cent or 89,929 out of a total of 166,653 registered voters.

Meanwhile, Suhaizan said as PH-BN enters the final week of the campaign, the alliance’s women’s machinery will be more focused on house-to-house campaigns.

“The response from female voters has been very encouraging so far, and we will continue with this momentum till the last day of campaigning,” he said.

Suhaizan will be in a three-cornered contest against Perikatan Nasional’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi in the Pulai by-election.

The Pulai parliamentary by-election and Simpang Jeram state by-election are being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The EC set polling for the two by-elections on Sept 9, with early voting on Sept 5. - Bernama