Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections: Amanah still waiting for full candidates list

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is still waiting for the full list of potential candidates for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections.

Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said that so far, Johor Amanah has only received the name of one candidate for the Pulai parliamentary seat.

As such, he said the Pulai and Bakri leadership were reminded to submit the full list of their proposed candidates by this Sunday (Aug 13) before being handed over to the coalition’s central leadership.

“We will get the list next week because this Sunday after the elections in six states have been completed, we will sit down to discuss and review the list again.

“What is important is that the candidates are new faces who have never contested the two seats. This is one of the criteria we have set,” he told a press conference after chairing the Johor Amanah Coordination Meeting here last night.

When asked about the speculation that Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad will be named as the Unity Government’s candidate for the by-election, Aminolhuda, who is also Johor Amanah chairman, said that the matter was subject to the central leadership’s decision and his party would abide by it.

Commenting on news reports about the possible candidacy of the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub’s daughter Siti Fatihah, Aminolhuda said the candidate would probably be a male.

“However, it is up to the central leadership. At the state level, we will list down the candidates who we feel are qualified, of calibre and integrity. What is important is that the candidate must be local to the area and a Johorean. But if the central leadership decides otherwise, we will take note of it,” he said.

The Election Commission has announced that polling for the two by-elections is on Sept 9, with nominations on Aug 26 and early voting on Sept 5.

The two seats fell vacant following the death of the incumbent representative Salahuddin on July 23. - Bernama