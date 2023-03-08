Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections to cost RM6m: EC

PUTRAJAYA: The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in Johor will cost an estimated RM6 million, Election Commission (EC) Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said today.

“Expenditure for the Pulai parliamentary by-election is estimated at RM4.5 million while for the Simpang Jeram by-election at RM1.5 million,“ he said at a press conference after chairing a special meeting to fix the key dates for the two by-elections here.

The EC set polling for the two by-elections on Sept 9. Nomination is on Aug 26 and early voting on Sept 5.

“The campaigning period is set for 14 days starting after the announcement of the candidates contesting on Aug 26 until 11.59pm, Sept 8, 2023,“ said Abdul Ghani.

The by-elections are being held due to the unexpected vacancy of the seats following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Salahuddin, 61, who was the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and Amanah deputy president, died at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, a day after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Abdul Ghani said the EC offered any government agency, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or bodies interested to become an election observer to see the progress of the by-elections starting from the day candidates are nominated until the election results are announced.

“They are allowed to make observations such as at the nomination centres, polling stations, vote counting centres and official vote tallying centres and must comply with all the appointment conditions that have been set,“ he said.

More information and application forms can be obtained at the SPR portal at www.spr.gov.my from today ( Aug 3) and the closing date for applications is Aug 15. - Bernama