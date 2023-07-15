Pulau Aman entrepreneurs : PEDi will help us expand our business

BATU KAWAN: The establishment of the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) under the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will help entrepreneurs in Pulau Aman here, expand their business and take it online.

“We have very little exposure to multimedia and digital matters. Now with PEDi, we can learn more about it.

“I can expand my homestay business to attract overseas tourists,” said homestay owner Siti Zawani Joemari, 37, to reporters here yesterday.

Earlier, Communications and Digital Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching announced the building of a PEDi, estimated at RM1.3 million, in Pulau Aman

Another trader, Mohd Syukri Yusof, 42, who sells drinks and children’s electric scooters, said the facility would have a positive impact on the island’s businesses and boost their incomes.

“Petty traders and homestay owners will benefit from the PEDi as we will be able to do business online.

“We are known for our dried fish products and shrimp paste. With PEDi we can expand our market online as well,” he said.

PEDi is KKD’s main initiative to foster the positive use of the internet and open up opportunities for local communities to take their businesses online or through e-commerce platforms. -Bernama