Pulau Perhentian residents’ protest against development on Teluk Keke

JERTIH: Residents of Pulau Perhentian are protesting against the proposal to develop the sheltered bay of Teluk Keke on Pulau Perhentian Besar with any kind of project including a luxury resort or hotel.

Mohd Jidin Mohd Aris, 70, for one, said the state government’s action in handing over 42 hectares of land on the island to an international hotel company to build a resort worth RM500 million is heartbreaking to them.

“I am totally against the idea. Please leave it as it is. The bay is where the islanders spend their free time with their families. Tourists also like to come here to enjoy the beach.

“Teluk Keke also has a wide open space which has been used as the landing site for rescue helicopters when there was an emergency involving residents and tourists,” he said when met at Pulau Perhentian on Monday.

Mohd Jidin also said residents were concerned that the bay’s ecosystem will be severely affected by the implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, Pulau Perhentian Residents Association chairman Zainudin Mohd, 53, said the state government should not hand over the state-owned land to third parties for development.

Barisan Nasional candidate for Besut parliamentary seat, Datuk Nawi Mohamad had also urged the state government to listen to the people’s grouses on the matter.

“If you want to build a luxury resort there, do not give the project to a foreign company, then the area there will be off-limits to the locals,” he said. - Bernama