BESUT: About 60 resort and chalet operators in Pulau Perhentian have urged the federal government to immediately review and resolve the power supply problem on the island as this is important for tourists’ comfort.

Pulau Perhentian Resort Operators and Tourism Association chairman, Abdul Aziz Che Abdullah said for the past 20 years the association had been requesting for 24-hour power supply in Pulau Perhentian but until today there has been no positive development.

“Tourists arriving in Pulau Perhentian Besar and Perhentian Kecil were shocked to learn there is no 24-hour power supply here and this has affected the image of the islands as a renowned tourist destination,” he told Bernama when met after the Temu Murni programme with Besut District Council here today.

As such Abdul Aziz said several resort operators have opted to use generator sets but they give rise to environmental pollution.

“With 24-hour power supply the resort operators will be able to carry out various activities at night. We can open the resorts throughout the year to fulfil the request of recreational anglers during the monsoon season,” he said.

Currently, 24-hour power supply is only provided to 2,300 villagers living around Pulau Perhentian Kecil.

Meanwhile, State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman, when contacted, said the state government has requested for an allocation from the federal government through Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to provide power supply to the island.

“To provide electricity supply to the resorts and chalets, it requires a relatively high cost of about RM166 million as this will involve undersea cables.

“The state government will continue to follow-up with the federal government so that the power supply issue will be resolved soon,” he added.- Bernama