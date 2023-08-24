Pulau Tikus Police Chief’s office catches fire

GEORGE TOWN: The office of the Police Chief at the Pulau Tikus Police Station caught fire today.

A spokeperson at the operations centre of the Penang Fire and Rescue Department said it received a distress call at 8.33 am and a fire engine from the Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“It was found that the fire had impacted an air conditioner and the room’s structural elements. The police had already extinguished the fire before we got there.

“The fire resulted in approximately 20 per cent damage to the room, with an estimated total area of about 400 square feet. No one was injured,“ he said in a statement today.

The operations commander assumed control of the firefighting and extinguishing tasks to ensure the room was safe before the operation ended at 9.29 am, he added.

The cause of the fire and total damage are being investigated. -Bernama