PUNB to set up special department to manage digital business

KUALA LUMPUR: Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) will establish a special department to manage the digital business in a move to be more focus on online business.

Chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said this move was taken to enable PUNB to focus more on helping its entrepreneur partners to increase their involvement in online business.

In a statement yesterday, he said this year, PUNB would focus more on the digital sector as it is a new business that attracts interest particularly the youth entrepreneurs.

“PUNB entrepreneur partners and Bumiputera entrepreneurs who want to participate in the digital business or increase their involvement in this field can contact PUNB for further details.

“Even though PUNB has a new focus currently, we still offer financing to entrepreneurs in the retail, distribution and trade sectors,” he told a press conference after officiating the ‘Sekolah Rendah Integrasi Tahfiz Nadi Al-Baghdadi Kingfisher’ in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Noh said as at Aug 31, 2020, a total of RM1.15 million in approved business financing had been given to five entrepreneurs from three companies in Sabah.

“This year, the number of approved (financing) as of August was quite slow following the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the financing application process goes on as usual and some applications are currently being processed,” he said. — Bernama