Punching his way to the top

FROM when he was just eight years old, Aiman Abu Bakar has been a keen follower of boxing.

He recalls being glued to the TV whenever there was a match.

“I would watch the boxers in the ring, throwing punches at one another,” the 28-year-old told theSun.

Brutal as it is, for people like Aiman, boxing is also a beautiful sport. Muhammad Ali made it so.

Unfortunately, there has never been a lot of scope for boxers in Malaysia, no matter how enthusiastic they can be. The closest Malaysia has ever come to being on the world stage in boxing was in 1975 when Ali fought Joe Bugner in Kuala Lumpur.

However, when Aiman began to show an interest in the sport, the Ali era was long gone. The boxers, who ruled the ring then, were the likes of Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

But despite his love for boxing, Aiman began his sporting career in a sport that used his feet more than his fists. He found a spot in the Negri Sembilan Under-21 football team.

Even then, he continued to nurture his dream to be in the ring. He sees himself as an individualist, better at individual than team sports. While he was making a name for himself in football, Aiman continued to work on his uppercuts and jabs. He would go to the gym regularly to train and develop his skills.

“But I always knew that if I wanted to be a world champion, I had to get out of Malaysia. I needed the exposure, and I knew exactly where to find it,” he said.

Aiman shared his dreams to be a professional boxer with his family and they were very supportive. This brought him to the Philippines, where people take up boxing to escape from poverty.

That would eventually become Aiman’s home for the next five years.

When he arrived in the Philippines, Aiman met Jonel Alibio, who immediately took him under his wing.

Alibio was a boxer in the lightweight category. His career spanned 13 years from 2004 and he had a total of 45 professional fights.

“He was supposed to be my coach but when I first met him, he took one look at me and told me I was already a fighter, and said ‘so let us spar’”.

But after a few rounds, the former Philippine champion decided it was time to show Aiman where the “real” boxing was.

“He introduced me to world champions. I even got to meet Manny, who made me his undercut boxer in 2018,” he said.

Training with Alibio paid off. In the five years he was in the Philippines, he was undefeated in his first nine professional fights. However, in his first shot at a title, the IBO Asia Pacific championship, he was cut down to size by his Indian opponent.

“I was angry, but I also knew that changes had to be made for me to start winning again. I had to focus on my main objective, which is to be world champion.”

When he returned to Malaysia, Aiman set up a boxing gym in Petaling Jaya but he continues to nurture his dream of becoming a world champion.

“I plan to bring the glory days of boxing back to Malaysia and the only way to do this is to be the best.”

