Punish Mat Rempits the same as drunk drivers

PETALING JAYA: The Transport Ministry should punish Mat Rempits the same way it punishes drunk drivers as both are equally dangerous to road users, said Lim Guan Eng.

According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, Lim said that police data showed mat rempit have caused 12,000 road deaths since 2009.

“Clearly mat rempit are a menace to public safety and have endangered both the lives and livelihoods of innocent motorists.

“Normally, such a large number of deaths would require immediate action from the transport minister. Unfortunately, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong does not appear to have the political will to overcome the dangerous mat rempit that he does for drunk drivers,” the Bagan MP reportedly said in a statement today.

Lim asked if Wee is only acting against drunk driving but not dealing with Mat Rempits as it was a political issue.

In 2020, the government raised the fines and jail terms for offenders found guilty of driving in an intoxicated state.