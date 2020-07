PETALING JAYA: Members of Parliament should not get away with insincere or “for show only” apologies after uttering profanities or other offensive remarks in the august House, concerned individuals and civil organisations said yesterday.

They pointed out that with so many lawmakers getting away with a slap on the wrist for making racist and sexist comments, others will not be deterred.

Parliamentarians seem to be treating the matter a little too lightly, despite the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders stating that use of such language is “out of order”.

The groups and individuals have called for heftier punishment and an end to MPs being let off the hook with a mere apology and warning.

Among others, they suggested mandatory suspension, salary and allowances cuts, compulsory attendance of specialised sensitisation programmes.

They also called on voters to address the matter via the ballot box.

Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism vice-president Datuk R.S. Mohan Shan said being an elected representative, MPs should be more responsible with their words and actions.

“I think there should be mandatory suspension from Parliament for at least two weeks. If an MP can get away with just apologising, then others will think it is okay to use such language. The punishment has to be heftier.

“If Parliament does not punish them, then voters should do so in the coming elections. Show them that we do not want these kind of elected representatives in the House,” he told theSun yesterday.

Mohan was commenting on a recent remark by Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, who called Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto “gelap” (dark), before being asked by the Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to apologise and retract his “sexist and racist” comment.

No further action was taken against Abdul Azeez, although Kasthuri had said she was considering referring the Umno man to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee.

It was not the first time an MP was let off after passing an offensive remark.

In 2016, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman referred to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok as “the only woman with a Kok”.

Women’s rights activist Ho Yock Lin said these lawmakers should have their salaries and allowances cut for a certain period, or be compelled to make a mandatory contribution to a special parliamentary fund.

“At the end of the sessions, these funds can be used for a good cause,” she said.

The All Women’s Action Society former president also suggested that errant MPs, as well as newly elected representatives, be sent for gender and racial sensitising programmes.

Women’s Centre for Change programme director Karen Y.L. Lai said the words uttered by Abdul Azeez in particular was the result of years of normalising the culture of casual racism.

“Many Malaysians do not think about the impact of the words they say. We need to change how we speak every day for a cultural mindset shift. We need to dismantle this everyday racism. What came out of Abdul Azeez’s mouth did not come out overnight.”

Lai said Abdul Azeez should have been suspended for his misconduct and contempt of the House, if the Speaker had invoked Standing Order 44(2).

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Dr Oh Ei Sun said one way to ensure such misbehaviour is not repeated is for voters to take a strong stand at the polls.

However, he said the demography of voters could also play a part in this, noting that some were raised in unfavourable backgrounds, leading them to support MPs and their ethics and conduct, or the lack thereof.

“The only way this will change is if our civic education gets better.”