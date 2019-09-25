Purveyors of fake news on recent incidents face immediate arrest: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The factory worker who ran amok and then killed one of his colleagues and injured another in Bayan Lepas, Penang, could have been influenced by deviant idealism.

However, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said he was not involved in any deviationist group.

“This is just an isolated incident,” he added.

“The attacker was influenced by violent incidents and cases of Muslims being oppressed in the Middle East that he had watched on videos,” Hamid said at a press conference today.

He said if people did not understand what these scenes meant, it could lead to unrest and violence.

“We must stop making our own assumptions on such videos,” he added.

Hamid said early investigations revealed that the suspect had come from a good family.

He said police would take action against anyone who exploited the incident.

“Do not incite sentiments that can disrupt public order. People should not spread unverified news or make irresponsible comments on social media,” he said.

He said police had identified some of those who were spreading racially-charged fake news regarding the incident.

“We will record their statements and if necessary, prosecute them,” he added.

On the shoot-out in Batu Arang, Rawang, last week, Hamid said anyone with information or evidence on the case should cooperate with the police or wait for the outcome of the inquest.

He was referring to allegations that a woman was with the three men who were gunned down in the shoot-out.

At another event later, Hamid said the police hoped to get fugitive financier Low Take Jho, or Jho Low, for questioning by the end of the year.