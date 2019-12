PETALING JAYA: Law practitioners and Malaysians seeking justice should call for a relook at the whole process of investigation, prosecution and trial of Altantuya Shaariibuu’s murder, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang (pix) said.

The Iskandar Puteri MP questioned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s intention to take a “sumpah laknat” (religious oath) tomorrow.

“Does it mean that he disagrees with the statement by his counsel, Mohamad Shafee Abdullah, that he (Najib) wants the police to reinvestigate the murder case of Altantuya Shaariibuu? And that he positively does not want the police to reinvestigate the murder case?” Lim said in a statement today.

“Would Najib make a ‘sumpah laknat’ to deny the latest allegation by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that he was a recipient of kickbacks from bonds raised by former Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner for 1MDB in the monstrous kleptocratic 1MDB scandal?”

Lim said the principles of the true rule of law and a really independent judiciary have made it clear that the whole process of investigation, prosecution and trial of Altantuya’s murder in October 2006 should be reinvestigated in light of Azilah’s SD.

“The Malaysian Bar has joined the call for fresh investigations on Azila’s statutory declaration,“ he said.

“Maybe all lawyers and justice-loving Malaysians should speak up to call for a reinvestigation into the whole process of investigation, prosecution and trial of Altantuya’s murder.”

The murder of Altantuya renewed its shine under media spotlights after her convicted killer, former police elite force member Azilah made an admission in an explosive statutory declaration (SD) accusing Najib of masterminding the Mongolian model’s murder in 2006.

Altantuya’s was said to have taken place sometime between the night of October 19 and the early hours of the following day in 2006.

Azilah and his colleague Sirul Azhar Umar were charged and were found guilty of the murder. Both were sentenced to death by hanging.

Najib’s close associate Abdul Razak Baginda, who was charged with abetting the crime, was acquitted.

Sirul is currently detained at an immigration centre in Australia after fleeing the country in 2015. While Azilah is on death row in Kajang prison.