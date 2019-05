GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia is determined to push for legislation to prevent some countries from dumping their plastic wastes on others.

There should be a law that requires countries that export their plastic wastes to get prior permission from importing countries first before shipping the waste, said S. Mageswari, a senior research officer at Sahabat Alam Malaysia.

“Rich countries should not be allowed to continue polluting Asia. They have to manage their own wastes at home,“ she said in a joint statement with the “breakfreefromplastic” global movement that now has more than 600,000 people supporting its environmental campaign.

Mageswari, who is representing Malaysia at the ongoing 14th Conference of Parties to the Basel Convention (COP14) said such legislation could enable developing countries to put a stop to the arrival of unmanageable waste on their shores.

COP14, which kicked off on April 29, will go on until May 10.

Such legislation has become even more pertinent for Malaysia with the discovery of several plastic waste dumps across the country, especially Selangor, early this year. Most of that waste is from the rich developed countries.

Mageswari said the pollution, disease and economic burden of cleaning up would remain in the affected communities for decades.

Indonesian delegate Prigi Arisandi said her country was now burdened with the waste that was not produced at home in the first place.

Mageswari and Arisandi and their Philippine counterpart Von Hernandez want the rich countries to take back the waste they have already dumped in the poorer countries.

Plastic is both a boon and a bane. It has almost unlimited number of uses, but it is also one of the worst polluters.

A total of 300 million tonnes of plastic is produced each year, most of it only for single use — such as your mineral water bottle.

Estimates show that less than 10% of all that plastic is recycled or reused, leaving more than 270 million tonnes that eventually end up in our rivers, the sea or in landfills.

China is the biggest user, accounting for almost 60 million tonnes, followed by the United States at nearly 40 million tonnes. Rounding up the Top Five are Germany, Brazil and Japan.

A lot of that plastic waste winds up in Third World countries, supposedly for recycling but most of it ends up in waste dumps in countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia.