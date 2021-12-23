Puspahanas poised to become elite defence centre

PUTRAJAYA: The National Centre for Defence Studies (Puspahanas) is poised to become an elite defence centre to empower all efforts to protect the country from any threat.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix) said the centre would also draw a plan to raise public awareness that safety is a shared responsibility to prepare the country in facing external threats.

“The level of awareness among the public that safety is a responsibility to be shared is still low.

“What is important, we want to inform society that safety is not about defence only but involves other aspects like food security, water and energy. These matters must be placed on a solid foundation,” he said after officiating at the diploma presentation ceremony for the Malaysian Armed Forces Defence College (MPAT) here today.

The Puspahanas complex, located at Precinct 1 here, is a modern Malaysian Armed Forces school and has been fully operational since January last year.

The complex houses three colleges namely the National Resilience College, MPAT and the Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College (MTAT).

According to Affendi plans are afoot to strengthen the courses at the National Resilience College to involve outside participants by 2024. — Bernama