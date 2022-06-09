Puspakom: Cashless transactions from July 1

KUALA LUMPUR: All payment transactions for all types of vehicle inspections at Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Puspakom) will go cashless from July 1.

Puspakom chief executive officer Shukor Ismail said the implementation of the cashless transaction would be enforced at all 54 checkpoints of the agency nationwide from that date.

He said customers can make payments online via e-wallets, debit cards or credit cards.

He also added that Puspakom accepts cashless payments through various e-wallet options including PUSPAKOM e-wallet, Maybank QRPay, GrabPay, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Boost, WeChat Pay and Alipay at all its checkpoints nationwide.

“Since April last year, cashless payments, as well as the issuance of paperless electronic inspection reports and receipts, have been implemented. However, cash payments were still allowed at that time, considering that there were still a small number of customers who did not have e-wallets, debit, or credit cards,” he said in a statement today.

“However, the data shows that more than 90 per cent of Puspakom customers now use the cashless transaction method at all our branches. This clearly shows that cashless payment is an option because it is easier, faster, and safer in terms of hygiene during the current pandemic,” he said.

For more information, the public can contact the Puspakom Customer Service Centre at 03-5101 7000 or Live Chat at the link www.puspakom.com.my or follow the official Facebook of Puspakom Sdn Bhd. - Bernama