Puspakom denies man charged with causing couple’s death its employee

KUALA LUMPUR: Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Puspakom) today denied media reports that the man who has been charged with reckless driving which resulted in the death of a couple, is its employee.

In a statement today, Puspakom clarified that its employment records showed that the man, S. Lokganathen has never been an employee of the company.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old man was charged in the Kajang Magistrate’s Court with reckless and dangerous driving which caused the death of a couple in an accident in Saujana Impian on March 7.

“We wish to take this opportunity to advise members of the public not to be misled by third party who claim to be agents of Puspakom, and thus offering ‘inspection services’,” it said.

Puspakom said these bogus people would usually claim to be able to represent vehicle owners and arrange for inspection of their vehicles.

“Alternatively, they may claim to be employees of Puspakom when they are not, merely to mislead the public,” it said.

Puspakom also said that the company has never appointed a third party to offer access to its inspection services or did not have any employees that were tasked with going out to the public to offer services.

“It should also be clarified that Puspakom does not employ or engage ‘runners’ or individuals that offer services as an independent third party. All of Puspakom’s services can only be booked via the MyPUSPAKOM app.

“If the public come across anyone claiming to be Puspakom’s employees or agents and offer inspection services, please inform Puspakom by contacting 03-5101 7000 or sending e-mail to customerservice@puspakom.com.my,” the statement said.

According to Puspakom, runners also have to book their appointments for their clients using the MyPUSPAKOM app and pay the same fees as any individual sending their car for inspection. — Bernama