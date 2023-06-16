Puspakom introduces PAR programme to address issue of manipulation by middlemen

SHAH ALAM: Puspakom Sdn Bhd has introduced the Puspakom Approved Customer Representative (PAR) programme to overcome the issue of manipulation of service charges by middlemen or ‘runners’.

In a statement today, Puspakom said that while many of its customers use the services of runners for vehicle inspection-related matters at its branches, there are still some runners who take advantage of them by charging excessive fees and providing false information.

“The customer then filed a complaint saying that Puspakom was not transparent, and this has given a bad perception to Puspakom’s image,” it said.

Through the PAR system, Puspakom will conduct background checks on all runners with the collaboration of the relevant authorities and those who pass the vetting process will be registered as PAR.

Customers who wish to use the services of runners are urged to refer to the list of registered PAR that can be obtained on the website www.puspakom.com.my.

However, customers are always welcome and encouraged to visit Puspakom branches for vehicle inspection. -Bernama