PUSPAL: No application for Jocelyn Chia’s apology tour

KUALA LUMPUR: The Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (PUSPAL) has confirmed that it did not receive the application of nor approve the ‘Apology Tour’ performance allegedly set to take place here in August involving controversial comedians Jocelyn Chia and Chrissie Mayr.

In an Instagram post, Mayr announced their ‘Apology Tour Live House Kuala Lumpur’ at TREC Kuala Lumpur on Aug 28.

The unit under the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) said foreign artistes or foreign film productions must submit an application to PUSPAL for evaluation purposes before they are allowed to perform or carry out filming in Malaysia.

“Any publicity, promotion and ticket sales cannot be carried out before obtaining permission to organise the programme from the authorities, including a letter of approval from PUSPAL,“ read the statement.

It said further information on the guidelines can be accessed at www.kkd.gov.my or by contacting PUSPAL at 03-89115355/5384 or via email at puspal@kkd.gov.my.

Chia drew the ire of Malaysians for joking about Malaysia and the missing MH370 flight during one of her shows in the United States and Mayr added fuel to the fire by supporting Chia and insulting Malaysians on her social media sites.-Bernama