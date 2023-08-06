Puspanita members are agents of change, can foster unity: Dr Wan Azizah

PUTRAJAYA: Members of the Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants Association (Puspanita) throughout the country are agents of change that should be utilised to foster unity among the people, said its patron Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 41st Puspanita General Meeting here today, she said with proper planning and the cooperation of various parties, Puspanita can also play a more important role in the national development agenda.

“Together...we can develop the country so that it returns to stability, a government that is people-centric, clean and transparent

“Ladies, you must be diligent and work hard in carrying out the tasks entrusted to you, have high focus and discipline, be honest, punctual and have the necessary competence and efficiency,” she said.

She also encouraged them to take advantage of the opportunity to hone their leadership potential and talent through activities organised by the association.

“Self-development and interpersonal skills are among the important elements in the framework of Malaysia MADANI emphasised by the government today, especially for better human capital development,“ she added.

Also present was Puspanita president Puan Sri Norizam Che Mohd Nor. - Bernama