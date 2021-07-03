Puspawangi, Saloma receive Covid-19 vaccination

MARAN: The presence of two Orang Asli vaccine recipients with classic names, Saloma Aji and Puspawangi Samad at the vaccination centre (PPV) in Sungai Jempul, here, yesterday, stole the attention of frontliners there. Puspawangi, 19, who looked cheerful throughout the vaccination process, said although some may consider her name as ‘old fashioned’, she carries it proudly. “I like the name given to me and I find it quite unique, so far, I have never met an individual that has the same name as mine,” she told Bernama, here yesterday.

Fondly called Wangi, the second child of the five siblings said her parents probably chose the name because both of them loved to watch classic Malay film Musang Berjanggut, directed by and starred by the late Tan Sri P.Ramlee. Also starring in the film is the late Saadiah who plays the character of Puspawangi. Sharing her vaccination experience, Puspawangi, who was accompanied by her cousin Malina Aweng, 21, said she was very relieved after receiving the first dose of the vaccine as she believed that it would protect her and the people around her.

“I’m not afraid at all and really looking forward to getting this vaccine. The vaccination process was also quite smooth and fast,” said Puspawangi from the Semaq Beri tribe. The atmosphere at the PPV was also enlivened with the presence of Saloma, 52, who was teased to sing, but the mother of eight only responded with a smile. The late Saloma, who was also legendary P. Ramlee’s wife is Malaysia’s legendary songstress and actress. “The name is quite popular and wherever I go I will always get people’s attention. People often tease me to sing,” she said. Saloma also expressed her gratitude to the health staff at the PPV for helping her throughout the process of getting the Covid-19 vaccine.