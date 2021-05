KUALA LUMPUR: The Zionist regime’s attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the surrounding complex as well as the expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Al-Jarrah neighbourhood, must be stopped immediately, according to the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM).

President Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz said Israel’s aggressions should stop although the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), brokered by Egypt, had come into force at 2am Friday (23:00 GMT on Thursday).

He said it was time for the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to come up with a comprehensive long-term plan in order to uphold the rights of the Palestinian people.

According to Muhammad Faisal, ABIM urged that the UN Security Council approve the deployment of peacekeeping forces as mandated under Article 41 of the UN Charter in safeguarding and protecting the civilian population in the country.

“ABIM is also of the view that the UN and the OIC should set up a special peacekeeping mission in Palestine and the surrounding problematic territories. The peacekeeping mandate is not limited to a specific period,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Faisal said as the violence had been recurring over the past few decades, it was only justified for the international bodies to take immediate action to address any eventuality.

At the same time, he said ABIM is urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to remain consistent and to expedite the prosecution process against Israel.

The international media today reported the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a recommendation to end attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip since May 10 and has agreed to a ceasefire.

A total of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, have been killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.

Meanwhile, Pusat KOMAS in welcoming the ceasefire announcement, urged Israel to desist from ever using military action against the public as it would result in loss of lives, destruction of important buildings and civil service paralysis.

“We also urge Hamas, in its right to defend the nation, to not resort to violence targeted at the Israeli public. Even though the violence has stopped for now, the world leaders should come together to build long lasting peace for the Palestinians,“ it said in a statement.

Pusat KOMAS is a human rights popular communications centre set up in August 1993 to empower especially the indigenous peoples, urban poor, workers and civil society organisations to advocate for human rights in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement urged for an end to the siege of Gaza and occupation of the Palestine territory.

At the same time, he said MAPIM wants the ICC to immediately start an investigation into Israel’s criminal actions, adding that the ICC should not bow down to US objections as Israel has been bound to respect several international law agreements.

“We reject any compromise and condemn the ongoing illegal settlement in the West Bank which is Israel’s expansion strategy. Unless these efforts are stopped and the confiscated lands are returned to the Palestinians, tensions will not subside,“ he said. — Bernama