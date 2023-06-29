Put aside ego, family interests to build stronger nation: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on Malaysians to set aside ego and the interests of relatives and family for the sake of building a strong nation regardless of race, especially in helping the weak and marginalised.

Citing the story of the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and his son Prophet Ismail in showing obedience to Allah, the Prime Minister said it forms the basis of confidence in upholding trust and fulfilling the aspirations of the nation’s future generation.

“This is our determination and promise. Together we unite, and move forward towards a nation that is developed, prosperous and compassionate to its people.

“To Malaysians who are performing the Hajj in the holy land, I pray for a blessed Hajj and a safe return journey home,” he said in his Aidiladha message via a post on Facebook.

Anwar said on the 10th of Zulhijjah every year, Muslims all over the world perform sacrificial worship in commemoration of the holy sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and his family.

“Amidst scarcity, in a dry and uninhabited land, it is still fertile, showered in faith and love and the sincerity of the soul as commanded by the Almighty.

“It is this sacrifice that is the basis of a holy struggle to restore the dignity of the people and guarantee justice for all,” he said. - Bernama