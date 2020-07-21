Put life before archaic values, norms and practices

EVERY life is sacred. That is the basic understanding needed for us to cherish the sanctity of life.

Forget blind-siding moral debates that muddle the situation. They are standing in the way of a better solution to baby killing or dumping.

This is a human problem that probably dates back to when social and cultural norms started to outweigh the value of life. Accepted ideals from the past are still not to be challenged, even in today’s society.

From genital mutilation, honour killing to forced or child marriages, such remnants of past imperfections persist until today as traditional practices are not to be questioned openly.

Some that demeaned and oppressed women, such as foot-binding and lip-plating, are thankfully out the window or on their way out.

The old refrain of not challenging such practices due to the sensitivity of their beliefs and respect for those who clung to them are keeping archaic values in place.

It is taboo to touch on sensitive aspects of others’ beliefs and practices. Rightly or not, long-established patterns of actions or behaviours are deemed above human judgment by many.

Truth is the authority, instead of authority being the truth. If humans had not dared to challenge convention, the world would still be deemed flat, and earth would still be regarded as the centre of the universe.

All the solutions thought of to curb baby dumping and infanticide have been put into practice, albeit in small measures.

We have tried to discourage shaming of women pregnant out of wedlock, advised against pre-marital sex, given easier access to birth control contraptions, offerred options for unwanted pregnancies, provided counselling and set up baby hatches.

It is easy to judge someone for dumping her baby. But until we are in her shoes, we would not know the turmoil in her life and the anguish she has to endure.

The father of the child is not legally responsible unless it is sex with a minor. It is the young mother who is left holding the baby.

We can talk about providing sex education for young ones of child-bearing age but that too is a taboo subject.

The Federation of Reproductive Health Associations Malaysia discovered that only 33.7% of respondents of a survey know a girl could be impregnated the first time she has sexual intercourse. Only 17.8% knew that a girl could become pregnant with coitus interruptus.

Baby dumping is an offence under Section 317 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years or fine, or both. Obviously, that is not deterrent enough. Increasing the penalty will not help either.

There is only one understanding needed, and that no lives should be sacrificed for the dignity of self or family.

Every life is sacred. It is not ours to take.