Puteri Sarah, Ira Kazar reach out-of-court settlement

KUALA LUMPUR: The lawsuit filed by actress Puteri Sarah (pix) against her ex-husband’s wife Ira Kazar and her two family members was solved today after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement.

The matter was confirmed by lawyer Puteri Ummi Kartini Abd Latif, representing Puteri Sarah as the plaintiff, when contacted after the online case management before Sessions Court Judge Norakhmar Mohd Sani today.

“A consent judgement is recorded where the parties have agreed to settle the case amicably out of court,” the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ammar Ghalip who appeared for Ira and her family members also confirmed the matter.

A consent judgement is entered when the respective litigants have agreed in writing as to how to resolve a legal suit.

Puteri Sarah, whose real name is Puteri Sarah Liyana Megat Kamaruddin, 38, filed the suit in June last year after she was alleged to have been on the receiving end of a barrage of harassment and threats from Ira, whose full name is Faghira Fatini, via social media.

Puteri Sarah also filed the suit against Ira’s sister Yasmin and their father Kazaruddin Saisi, who is also a veteran actor.

On June 14, the marital rift between film director Syamsul Yusof and Puteri Sarah ended when the couple’s divorce was finalised at the Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court here.

The pronouncement of “talak satu” was made by Syamsul, whose real name is Mohd Shamsul Md Yusof, 39, before Syarie Judge Akmalluddin Ilyas after the court granted the divorce application filed by Puteri Sarah on Jan 16.

Married on March 8, 2014, the couple is blessed with two children, Shaikul Islam, six, and Sumayyah, four. -Bernama