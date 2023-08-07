Puteri Umno hopes members given opportunity to contest in state elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Puteri Umno hopes that members of the wing will be given the opportunity to contest in the state elections next month.

Its chief Datuk Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi (pix) said several names of those who were qualified had been sent to the party leadership for consideration.

“I have sent two to three names of those that I feel are ready to contest at the state level for the party leadership’s consideration.

“Puteri Umno will campaign in every state, but if a candidate from Puteri Umno is nominated, perhaps we will focus on the contested area,“ she said after the Puteri Umno executive council meeting at Menara Dato Onn here, yesterday.

The state elections for Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu will be conducted simultaneously, with Aug 12 set as polling day, while nomination will be on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

Meanwhile, Nurul Amal said Puteri Umno's preparations for the state elections had reached almost 70 per cent.

She said various strategies were in place involving parties under the Unity Government in an effort to win voter support, including in the two states that are PAS strongholds, namely Kelantan and Terengganu.

“We have started working together with the parties in the Unity Government. In addition, we have urged the machinery at the grassroots level to ensure that we do not lose our focus on voters aged 40 and below and women,“ he said.

She said members of ‘Geng Perpaduan’ which was launched at the 2023 Unity Government National Convention in May would also be mobilised to the six states during the elections, while social media would also be widely used to reach out to the younger generation. -Bernama