Putra Business School celebrates excellence at Convocation Ceremony

SERDANG: 241 graduands were conferred their respective degrees by Putra Business School (PBS) Chancellor, YBhg. Academician Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Dr. Syed Jalaludin Syed Salim, during the Putra Business School (PBS) Convocation Ceremony on 4 December 2022 at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Arts and Cultural Centre, Universiti Putra Malaysia. Among distinguished guests present included YM Dato’ Syed Haizam Hishamuddin Putra Jamalullail, Chairman of Yayasan Putra Business School (YPBS), Professor Dato’ Dr. Mohd Roslan Sulaiman, Vice Chancellor, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and Professor Dr. Azmawani Abd Rahman, President & Chief Executive Officer, PBS.

Of the total number, 86% were MBA graduands, 11% were Phd graduands and 3% were PGCert programme graduands. 41 distinguished graduands were presented with the prestigious Gold and Silver Awards as recognition of their academic excellence through their learning journey at PBS.

Aiman Hamzah bin Abdul Halim of MBA (Finance) and Hong Yu Shen of MBA (Marketing) were recipients of the highly-acclaimed PBS’ President Award. The President’s Award celebrates not only one’s academic achievement but also their performance in classes, extra-curricular activities and societal contributions.

“I take great pride that every graduate serves as a living example of the intellectual and strength of character required to earn a Putra Business School degree and be leaders of a sustainable future,” commented Prof. Dr. Azmawani.

Crowned as one of two of Malaysia’s Top Business Schools by the Ministry of Higher Education, PBS leads the way in business education and has set its sights on continued excellence in the coming years. PBS boasts numerous successful leaders from various backgrounds, among which is Malaysian politician, YB Datuk Willie Anak Mongin.

“As a political leader and businessman, I was wary of pursuing a Master’s course that is too textbook-oriented or impractical for the real world. Rather, I sought a practical MBA that would not only leverage and complement my existing expertise, but also able to lift me to a greater height in my career,” Said YB Datuk Willie.

“Looking at the brighter side, PBS was certainly the right choice, as its industry-oriented MBA programme fits my needs perfectly. I hope to practice this paradigm in my leadership henceforth.” - Bernama