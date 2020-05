PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Government Administrative Centre here, which is usually quiet during the Aidilfitri holiday period, was today teeming with people clad in their best Raya outfits as they took the opportunity to visit and pose for photographs in front of the iconic buildings in the area.

Most of the visitors were those who could not return to their hometowns following the enforcement of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), which barred interstate travel, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

One visitor, Abu Bakar Burhanuddin, 31, said he would usually go back to his grandfather’s house in Johor after the Aidilfitri prayers, but chose to come here this year with a friend from Kuala Lumpur to overcome the boredom of being cooped up at home for too long.

“I’m okay about not being able to return to my hometown because we must adapt to the new normal, such as maintaining social distancing.

“But the situation here is completely different as we can’t perform Aidilfitri prayers in the mosque. Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are usually empty, but this time there are a lot of people and vehicles,” he said.

Siti Nabilah Zulkifli, 35, said she too came here with her family to take photographs and to entertain her children after not being able to return to their hometown in Kedah.

“At first we thought of having meals and resting at home in Seri Kembangan. But the kids seemed bored, so we took them here for an outing,” she said.

Government servant Amirul Adli Razali, 33, said his family decided to come here (Putrajaya) as they could not go back to their hometown in Bachok, Kelantan to celebrate Aidilfitri this year.

“We also cannot visit our relatives, so I took my family here for a walk and also to take some photographs,” he said.

Meanwhile, several police cars were seen patrolling around the Putrajaya area to ensure there were no large gatherings and that the public complied with the social distancing regulation. — Bernama