Putrajaya Corp hands out 10,000 Jalur Gemilang to residents

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) has distributed 10,000 Jalur Gemilang to residents and communities in Putrajaya to liven this year's National Day celebrations.

PPj Town Planning Unit vice-president Nik Shukri Nik Soh said the flags were distributed a fortnight ago to six sub-zones of the Federal Territories Residents Representative Council (MPPWP), 60 residents’ associations, 54 neighbourhoods and 27 schools.

“Putrajaya residents cooperated well by flying our national flag and we want Putrajaya, the main venue for this year’s National Day celebrations, to be colourful and overflowing with rows of Jalur Gemilang to show our love for our country,“ he told Bernama recently, adding that they also organised a flag-related competition in Putrajaya to foster patriotism and instill a deeper love for Malaysia.

Nik Shukri said the PPj also organised the flag competition at the Putrajaya-level to foster patriotism and love for the country through creativity and to beautify the surroundings of houses and schools.

The competition, which involves beautifying the grounds of houses and schools creatively, has three categories - the MPPWP, the residents' associations and schools.

“This competition not only adds colour to the Putrajaya’s main streets but indirectly promotes the spirit of cooperation among the local communities,“ he added. -Bernama