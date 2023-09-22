Putrajaya fatal crash: APAD issues show cause letter to trailer operator

KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has issued a show cause letter to obtain details from the company that operated the trailer that ploughed into a column of stationary vehicles in Putrajaya on Wednesday, killing two motorcyclists and injuring seven others

APAD said in a statement yesterday that it can suspend or cancel licenses under Section 62 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) if investigations reveal any violation of service license conditions by the company.

“APAD will never compromise on any offence of dangerous driving of land public transport vehicles causing accidents. This incident is deeply regrettable,“ the agency said, adding that preliminary investigations into the 14-vehicle crash revealed that the trailer had a Class C carrier licence.

“APAD takes the issue of public safety seriously ....and is working with the related agencies to obtain relevant reports before taking any further action on the operating company,“ it added. - Bernama