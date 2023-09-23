Putrajaya fatal crash: Lorry driver to be charged on Monday

PUTRAJAYA: The driver of a lorry which crashed into several vehicles in an accident at KM5.7 of Jalan Persiaran Utara Puchong-bound, killing two motorcyclists on the spot, will be charged at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court on Monday (Sept 25).

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the 29-year-old driver will be charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The remand order has been extended for two days for the accused to be brought to court,” he said when contacted here today.

The driver was previously remanded for four days to enable the police to conduct an investigation in accordance with Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In the 10.15 am accident on Wednesday, two motorcyclists were killed, while seven were injured after a lorry laden with sand crashed into several vehicles at KM5.7 of Jalan Persiaran Utara Puchong-bound.

The incident occurred when all the vehicles involved stopped to make way for the convoy involved in training for the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTDL). - Bernama