Putrajaya IPD: No MCO SOP violation in viral cop family Raya picture

PUTRAJAYA: The police today confirmed that the family of a policeman who paid a visit to him at a roadblock (SJR) in Putrajaya, whose picture went viral on social media yesterday, actually lived in the district, with the husband attached to the Putrajaya district police headquarters (IPD).

The picture of the family went viral on social media yesterday, for alleged violation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said that the investigation carried out found that the picture was taken on May 13 at about 1pm, at SJR Persiaran Selatan towards Dengkil, involving a Putrajaya IPD policeman who worked and lived in the Putrajaya district, with his wife and three children, aged 11, 10 and five.

“The presence of his wife and children on that day was to give moral support to the policeman, who was on duty manning the SJR in the morning of Aidilfitri, as well as giving him raya dishes. After shaking hands, the family went home immediately,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the image of the police was tarnished due to a picture that was shared on social media platforms at 11 am yesterday, which purportedly showed that the policeman’s family members were not complying with the MCO SOP by visiting the husband who manned the SJR in Putrajaya.

Mohd Fadzil stressed that the Putrajaya IPD will not compromise if there was a violation of the MCO SOP, and thanked the community for the information channelled to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure compliance with the SOP.

He also advised the public to always refer to authentic sources before sharing any information or pictures on social media. — Bernama