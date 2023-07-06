Putrajaya issues warning to Malaysians helping Sulu Sultanate

PETALING JAYA: The government has issued a warning today (June 7) against any Malaysian found to be helping the so-called heirs to the Sulu sultanate in their claims against Sabah and Malaysia.

In a New Straits Times (NST) report, minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said stated that those who have shown their support towards the group claiming to be heirs of the Sulu sultanate, as people who failed to respect the country’s sovereignty.

“We should never throw our support behind the group (the claimants) in their attempt to enforce the sham arbitration award against us.

“This is because what they (the claimants) are doing (in this case) is detrimental to the country.

“We should throw our support behind the government and continue to uphold the sovereignty of the country,“ said Azalina.

Azalina responded to a question on whether Putrajaya had identified “moles” who were helping these so-called claimants.

“We are gathering evidence. From what I have learnt, we suspect there are people (Malaysians) who are helping the claimants.

“Once we have sufficient evidence, I will get the director-general of my department to track down these people,“ she added.