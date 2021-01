PUTRAJAYA: Landmarks at the Federal government administrative centre will be bathed in light every night from Jan 31 to Feb 7 in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day 2021 celebration in the new norm.

Perdana Putra, Seri Saujana Bridge and Seri Wawasan Bridge are among the landmarks in Putrajaya that will glow in a festive atmosphere every night.

Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain said the lighting for buildings and landmarks in Putrajaya was among the programmes planned for the Federal Territory Day celebration this year following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The Lighting Programme is to encourage the public and building owners to turn on the lights to create a festive atmosphere at night so that the Federal Territory will always be vibrant throughout February,” he told Bernama here today.

Muhammad Azmi said after Feb 7, lights at the Putrajaya landmarks would be lit at night every weekend until Feb 28.

He said the people of Putrajaya can enjoy the lively atmosphere created by the lighting from home with the family and share photos and videos through social media by placing the hashtag #WilayahPersederalWilayahPrihatin and #kibarbenderaWP.

For the programme to beautify and enliven Putrajaya in conjunction with this year’s celebration, PPj has allocated more than 10,000 Federal Territory flags and buntings with more than 1,000 buntings installed on protocol, federal and municipal roads.

PPj has also distributed 8,450 flags to the Putrajaya Residents Representative Council (MPPWP) and 25 schools here as an incentive to organise the Federal Territory Flag Waving Competition this year.

In compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP), he said this year’s People’s Feast (Kenduri Rakyat) programme was held with the delivery of food baskets to B40 category families in Putrajaya with an allocation of RM100,000.

Muhammad Azmi said PPj would also hold the Let’s Pay the Summons (Jom Bayar Saman) campaign in conjunction with the celebrations which gave an offer of RM30 for compound notice and RM50 for court summons cases from Jan 27 to Feb 28. -Bernama