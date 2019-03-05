Putrajaya plans to be a better place to live

PUTRAJAYA: The nation’s administrative capital is pursuing several key objectives aimed at bringing prosperity for its residents.

Just a year after it introduced a blueprint aimed at giving its 90,000 residents a better life, Putrajaya is already seeing some success in one of its efforts: fostering a community spirit among its residents.

Even the parks in the city are gaining a good reputation. Ten of them are now ranked among the top 40 parks in Asia.

However, according to Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim, efforts are still being made to fine-tune the blueprint.

Putrajaya Corporation now plays the role of the local council for the city.

The six core objectives centre around areas such as religion, education and governance.

Its objectives are for its residents to achieve a sense of belonging, education for all levels of society, improved standard of living, a more efficient administration and better maintenance and upkeep of public facilities.

Under the blueprint, the city has until 2022 to achieve all these objectives.

“There are 26 initiatives and 112 activities outlined in the blueprint. Our aim is to serve the community and the blueprint can be tweaked to accommodate changing needs,“ Aminuddin said after the official launching of the plan today.

He said the focus now is in its residents and Putrajaya Corporation could help them by providing the necessary resources to help foster a spirit of togetherness.

“We are working with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia to come up with a process to engage all stakeholders, namely community leaders, residents, the disabled, pensioners and others,“ he said.

He said the effort to bring the people together could be seen from the regular Sunday gatherings in each precinct.

Aminuddin said members of the Indian community have also approached him with a request to be allowed to use available facilities to host dance classes and other activities.

“When we organise cultural events, we can now turn to the Indian community here to showcase their culture. There is no need to invite anyone from outside Putrajaya,“ he added.