Putrajaya police chief denies involvement in prayer ceremony

PUTRAJAYA: District police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali has denied allegations that he was involved in a prayer ceremony held in the Precinct 8 residential area today.

He said the house owner that hosted the event had in fact been slapped with a compound notice for violating Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“I can confirm there was indeed an event hosted as viralled, but I have nothing to do with it as claimed,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Fadzil said the house occupants had hosted a ‘doa selamat’ that was also attended by close family members.

“I went to the house after receiving a report about the event after which I ordered my men to compound the house owner for violating SOPs,” he said. -Bernama