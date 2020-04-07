Putrajaya, Rembau and Jasin are now Covid-19 red zones - MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: Putrajaya, Rembau and Jasin are now categorised as Covid-19 red zones, bringing the tally of the infection’s hotspots to 21 locations across the nation to date.

According to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) on Twitter today, Putrajaya recorded 41 positive cases of Covid-19, Jasin in Melaka (42 cases) and Rembau in Negri Sembilan (41 cases).

As of noon yesterday (April 6), other red zones were Cheras, Kepong, Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa (Kuala Lumpur); Petaling, Hulu Langat, Gombak and Klang (Selangor), and Batu Pahat, Johor Baru and Kluang (Johor).

Also listed were Hilir Perak and Kinta (Perak); Kota Baru (Kelantan); Tawau (Sabah); Kuching (Sarawak); Jerantut (Pahang); and Seremban (Negri Sembilan).

Meanwhile, Lembah Pantai and Hulu Langat recorded over 300 positive cases, which is the highest among areas, with 386 and 324 cases respectively.

Areas with cases exceeding 41 are categorised as the red zone, orange zone (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19), while the green zone is for areas with no cases recorded.

Meanwhile, based on the latest list of the countries affected with Covid-19, Malaysia is now at 29th spot (April 6), an improvement from 27th a day earlier, with 3,793 positive cases and 62 deaths.

Neighbouring countries Indonesia and Thailand which recorded 2,273 and 2,169 positive cases each were at 38th and 39th spots respectively, while Singapore was at the 53rd.

The global list was headed by the United States with 333,072 cases, followed by Spain (131,646) and Italy (128,949). — Bernama