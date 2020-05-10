Putrajaya set to get third mosque: Annuar Musa

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya is set to get a third mosque as the population in the area is expected to increase from the current 120,000 to 300,000 in five years’ time, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

He said Precinct 14 had been identified as the site for the third mosque and that they were considering building it based on the concept of ‘Al-Quran’.

“We are also considering building a Quran Village at the same site in a bid to empower the Islamic culture and knowledge of al-Quran, especially among foreign tourists,” he said after launching the Al-Quran Al-Karim Mushaf Putrajaya here today.

He said the ministry was also trying to encourage more people, not just civil servants, to buy properties in Putrajaya, which currently has two mosques -- the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque and Putra Mosque.

The ministry today launched the publication of the Al-Quran Al-Karim Mushaf Putrajaya in conjunction with the 2020 Putrajaya Silver Jubilee and Nuzul Al-Quran 1441H celebrations.

Annuar said the publication of the al-Quran with its own identity was a joint effort by Putrajaya Corporation, Restu Foundation and Nasyrul Quran Putrajaya with support from the ministry to promote Quranic culture among the people as well as create an al-Quran generation throughout the ages.

“It will be published in the MUFIQ (Easy To Understand contents of the Quran) version in the Malay language. The target is to print 25,000 copies for distribution to all mosques, schools and libraries around Putrajaya and with an early print of 5,000 copies,” he said.

Annuar said the total cost for the whole project was RM2 million, with RM1 million coming from the ministry and the remainder being contributions from various parties. — Bernama