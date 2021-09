PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya is back in full swing with an influx of people over the weekend after inter-district travel was allowed in the Klang Valley when Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya moved into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) yesterday. However, the community was seen to be taking a cautious approach by observing physical distancing.

Mohamad Sharifuddin, 35, said he was excited with the flexibility given but needed to remind himself to continue to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) by maintaining physical distance and wearing a face mask in public areas to prevent spread of the Covid-19 infection.

“Although it is now possible to move freely and cross districts, people need to remember it does not mean we have won in fight against the pandemic. The virus is still around and we need to accept the reality of living with the Covid-19 virus. So the important thing is to always remember to abide by the SOPs ,“ he told Bernama, here. today.

Mohamad, a person with disabilities, from Kedah, said the difficulty in moving around did not dampen his spirits to go out with his wife and children during the weekday because he had been indoors for too long since last June, but he said the community needed to be good at choosing locations that are not too crowded.

“Besides that people should engage in outdoor fun activities only with family members and close relatives and not with friends. For those who are unmarried, it is better to carry out activities solo to reduce the risk of transmission. Being able to do activities outside is thankfully enough so people should make the most of it,“ said the Shah Alam resident.

Nur Firdaus Abdul Rahim, 38, agrees with Mohamad. She said the public was not oblivious to the SOPs even though flexibility has been given because the country is not completely free from the Covid-19 infection. Therefore, activities should be done with family members and there should be no public gatherings.

“Besides that, the approach of food sellers in Putrajaya should be commended because each of them maintains the SOPs by allowing only two people at a table (for dine-ins). It is a relief to be able to go out with the family because they have been cooped up at home for too long. This relaxation is a great blessing so people should take advantage of it as well as possible,“ said Nur Firdaus, who was seen cycling with her sister, brother-in-law and their children.

Surveys in several public areas found the atmosphere to be lively with a focus on jogging and cycling.

Police are monitoring Taman Saujana Hijau, Precinct 11 following an increase in the number of visitors and have reminded the community to always comply with the SOPs whether for leisure activities or domestic tourism.- Bernama