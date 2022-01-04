Putting a stop to cyberbullying for a safer net

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia ranks second in Asia for cyberbullying among youth, with three out of every ten young Malaysians being victims of cyberbullying.

Due to these alarming statistics, NETHICS campaign, organised by the Persuasive Communication final year students of the School of Communication, Universiti Sains Malaysia had taken it upon themselves to conduct their first webinar, TalkSpace, as a means to educate Malaysian youth on this important issue.

NETHICS is an online social campaign that aims to promote proper social media etiquette, nurture a practice of professional personal branding online, and curbing cyber harassment issues among youth.

Project Director, Larissa Lorelle Christian said with the effort taken by the students, bullying in the cyber world would be addressed even more because sometimes it all just begins with teaching proper online etiquette.

TalkSpace by NETHICS was held virtually through the Cisco Webex on the 29th December 2021, from 8.00 pm to 10.30 pm.

It was carried out as an active discussion to raise awareness among social media users, particularly youth, about the potential consequences of cyberbullying due to poor social media etiquette. This free of charge webinar was attended by two speakers and more than 400 participants from all over Malaysia to share their experiences or opinion regarding cyberbullying to inspire other youths to make a change and start practicing better social media etiquette.

The first speaker was Narvinni Jayakumar, Miss Petite Universe International Semenanjung (MPUIS) 2020, and the founder of Project #Cybercancelled.

During the session, Narvinni spoke about her own experience with cyberbullying since the young age of 16. She had

to endure flaming, masquerading, cyberstalking and harassment. Though she was initially frightened, she finally made a police report against her cyberbullies which helped to put an end to the harassment. Miss Narvinni is passionate in ensuring that other victims of cyberbullying are aware of how to get themselves out of similar situations.

The next speaker was Jessie Yong Tse Shing, a part-time lecturer at Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TARUC) and a Master’s holder from the School of Communication, Universiti Sains Malaysia, that focuses her research on cyberbullying among youth. She shared her knowledge on the causes of cyberbullying among youth based on her findings and observations. Miss Jessie also addressed an issue that is often ignored, which is the importance of providing a safe space for victims of cyberbullying and educating the cyberbullies.

Several participants even came forward to share stories of their own. These stories ranged from experiences with cyberstalking by an ex-boyfriend to being verbally harassed by a complete stranger while on discord.

NETHICS hopes that the youth will play a part in ensuring a safer internet experience for all. NETHICS is glad to have been able to provide a safe space for victims to share their stories.