Putting homes within reach of B40

PETALING JAYA: While recognised as a basic need, home ownership has remained a challenge in most parts of the world, including Malaysia, and continues to get more difficult over time in the low to medium-income categories, said Yayasan My First Home (YMFH) executive director Felix Miller.

He said owning a home should be a basic right. Unfortunately, many are unable to do so as housing costs has risen faster than incomes. There is also a severe shortage of affordable homes to meet demand.

“Affordability is another key issue as most B40 households will not be able to purchase a home without some form of financial assistance,” he said.

YMFH manager Letchumi Devi Doraisamy said the foundation launched a survey a month ago to better understand the needs and challenges of the low-income group in owning affordable homes.

“Out of some 170 participants surveyed, 62% live in rented homes (with rent of) below RM900 (per month). This is the monthly (payment) they can afford. Some 24% of adults live in shared homes with family while they endeavour to make themselves eligible to purchase affordable housing.

“With the ever-increasing cost of living and stagnant wages, this may take years. The ideal way to resolve housing ownership is to increase minimum wages while regulating the price increases of homes in the low-income category,” she said.

“The minimum wage of RM1,500 is most welcome but it is inadequate. Any higher increase in the near term would have implications for the country’s economy.”

Miller said a better option would be to lower the cost of houses, which effectively lowers monthly payments to an affordable level so that there is no added stress to the B40 when compared with their current rent amount.

Financial institutions could also play a key role with innovative financing models. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) could fix lower interest rates for B40 housing loans, while banks can mitigate their risk by instituting a loan insurance scheme to reduce the incidence of repayment default due to economic recession.

As advocated by the World Bank and the United Nations (BNM, 2016), the level of affordability should be based on a price to income ratio (PIR). The price of an affordable house should not be greater than three times the annual household income of the applicant. Research done in 2015 showed the PIR for urban cities in Malaysia was between 4 and 5.4.

Housing prices need to go down and this can be achieved either by the government or philanthropists offering free land or land on a 99-year lease to build houses. Utility and development charges could also be reduced or eliminated.

Miller said maintaining an affordable price for the long term would include controlling the sale of such houses through a 10-year moratorium or other regulations.

“Shared equity, where the government owns 30% of the home, with options for the B40 group to pay it off in full or return the amount with profit sharing after 10 years are options. Essentially, this means taking the first homes for the B40 out of the market.

“The government should lead by acquiring land near transportation hubs. This will initially be costly, but it will have a positive impact on long-term savings in transportation and also in their quality of life.”

Miller added that YMFH is working with relevant parties to provide assistance to those who do not qualify for loans due to poor credit scores.

“This will involve working with the applicant to increase their financial literacy, and provide temporary assistance and improve their long-term ability to maintain their repayments.”