PETALING JAYA: Millennials are opting to put off their marriage plans as they endeavour to move up the career and social ladder, said a sociologist.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) lecturer Dr Nor Azlili Hassan said traditionally, marriage is seen as an important element in socialisation, but we are witnessing a different trend now.

“Of late, marriages have become more apparently in line with modernisation and development of the country. This refers to those who are above the marriageable age who choose to delay marriage plans. This is without exception in terms of religion, race or ethnicity.”

She said in the Malaysian context, there has been a clear change in the marriage trend over the past few decades.

“The age for married men and women has been increasing lately. According to the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry in 2017, the mean age of first marriage for men in 1980 was 26.6 years while for women, it was 23.5 years. In 1991, it became 28.2 years for men and 24.7 years for women. This figure increased in 2000, with the mean age for men being 28.6 years and women being 25.1 years. In 2004, this value increased further to 28.9 years for men and 25.3 for women.

“This change was found to be more significant in 2016, with the mean age of marriage for men being 29.3 years and 26.2 years for women.

“Based on statistics, it is clear that not only do men end their bachelor status at a late age but women show similar behavioural patterns.”

Nor Azlili noted several reasons for this trend, such as financial burdens, fear of failure from viewing the ‘boomer’ divorce rates and sexuality differences.

“Among those aged 18 to 29, nearly 25% postpone their marriage because of student loans or outstanding debt. Additionally, divorce rates among those aged 50 and older have skyrocketed, hence millennials witnessing drastic lifestyle changes made by their parents in middle age may have an impact on how they view marriage.”

The change in marriage trends has also had a high impact on the institution of the family, population and the level of fertility of the population.

“The issue of late marriage is associated with gestational age and the level of parental ability in the process of raising a child. A woman’s chances of having children also decreases after age 35. A decrease in rates of marriage indirectly also has an impact on subsequent birth rates affecting population and urbanisation, the increase of the elderly and also the entry of foreign labour,” she said.

Meanwhile, freelance writer Felix Wong said marriage is a choice and he would not put it off due to his partner’s or his age.

“I understand that getting married early may bring tons of challenges to the table. However, my girlfriend is older than I and we have had plans for a baby before she turns 35 because the older she gets, the higher the risks she may face during pregnancy,” he said.

Sales representative Reena Ramakili said to her, marriage is a responsibility that requires one to be strong mentally and financially.

“Everything depends on my financial status. Presently, I am building my career and it will take a while before I reach stability. Hence, marriage isn’t my priority right now.”

Corporate leadership trainee Conrad Pillai believes it takes time to decide whether one should get married because it involves money and commitment.

“I will hold off marriage until I am financially stable and mentally able to take care of my partner and myself. Until then, I will work to reach my goals first.”