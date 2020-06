PETALING JAYA: In a bid to save small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from going under, the SME Association of Malaysia has unveiled its own emergency unit project to assist businesses get back on some kind of footing.

SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang (pix) said the purpose of the emergency unit project is to help SMEs, especially those still trying to revive their businesses, after months of being closed due to the movement control order (MCO).

“The SMEs are facing a huge problem with their business models and income. According to a survey conducted, 60 to 70% of SMEs have zero income, which means they will go bust if we don’t give a helping hand,“ he said at an online press conference today.

He added it is a critical period now and the emergency unit project will help them to diagnose their company’s issues and make their company “alive” again.

“We hope through the programme, they can restructure the company as it is possible that all industries will be allowed to operate as early as next week,“ he said, referring to the potential reopening of the economy should the conditional MCO be lifted.

The SME emergency unit project focuses on doing three things: stanch losing cash flow, infuse new ideas and reconstituting businesses.

“We will first help the SME to undergo digital transformation, then if need be, we can refer them to legal experts and experts of business integration, as well as assist them in debt restructuring,“ said SME association of Malaysia executive director Essel Yap.

For the infusion of new ideas, Yap said it is not just for SMEs receiving cash flow help from banks but also to gain access to capital markets and balance possible conflicts in accounts.

“For reconstitution of business, we will have a relook at the business models, train them with sales and branding techniques, as well as give them the necessary media exposure,“ she said.

However, she said these kinds of resource integration can only work if everyone is on the same boat and having the same goal to be able to get through this together.

“Hence, we have to come up with a System Barter Investment Model, whereby we pair troubled SMEs with their treatment providers, whether it is legal experts, other healthier SMEs, or government and financial institutions,“ she said.

She said the duration of this barter investment model will depend on a case-by-case basis between the treatment provider and the SME in need of help, with the emergency unit project and a legal team as well as a financial team making sure there is no money transaction involved throughout the whole process.

“This is all done free of charge by the SME Association of Malaysia,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Kang hoped the prime minister’s announcement on the economy recovery plan, due later at 3pm today, would provide soft loan assistance to 20% of the SMEs. There are about one million SMEs in Malaysia.

SMEs which are interested in receiving help or becoming treatment providers can email their inquiries to smeeuproject@gmail.com