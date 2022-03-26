PwD: Architects must design with empathy - Ras Adiba

KUCHING: Architects must design with empathy to make sure their buildings are accessible for everyone in the society, including persons with disabilities (PwD), said Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix).

The OKU Sentral president said there are seven categories of PwD, which include hearing, visual and physical disabilities, that should be taken into consideration when designing any public places or buildings.

She said the best way to understand the needs of the disabled is for designers to put themselves in the PwD’s shoes to know their perspective before designing.

“I know it’s nice to design something that is ‘wow’ and modern, but let’s make sure the design that we work on and present to our client in the future is something that everyone can appreciate.

“(Architects must) Make sure the garden is accessible, make sure the pathways are clear and the building is accessible for PwD,” said Ras Adiba, who is also the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman.

She said this in a panel discussion at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) Design and Architecture Forum 2022 here today.

Ras Adiba said architects also have the responsibility to advise building owners on the need to have a universally accessible building for everyone.

“Most of the time, the architects I’ve met were actually saying that building owners don’t want or need it (PwD-friendly building). When people start complaining (lack of PwD accessibility), some of them have to spend again and rebuild the building.

“That is why you need to make sure you advise them accordingly and make them understand that is the right thing to do,” she said.

Ras Adiba said consultation should also be made to get the opinion of the PwD before working on a new project or design.

“The best way to understand them is to try attend a gathering of PwD so that you can be among us and understand why we need certain things and why we need your support,” she added. - Bernama