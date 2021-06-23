PwD inclusion policy in IPTs still in place — Higher Education DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has stressed that the PwD (persons with disabilities) Inclusion Policy in higher education institutions (IPTs) is still in place.

Refuting claims by certain quarters that the group’s admission to IPTs has been restricted, Higher Education director-general Prof Datuk Dr Husaini Omar said the ministry has also expanded educational opportunities for B40, PwD, Orang Asli and athletes to further their studies at public higher education institutions (IPTAs) and public skills training institutions.

“Applicants from these groups only need to pass the general criteria and special requirements of the programme applied as set by the selected university,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in response to a claim that a PwD applicant failed to secure admission to an IPTA due to his physical condition.

Husaini said checks found that the UPUonline applicant was a candidate from Category B, a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2019 graduate who had applied for the ASASIpintar programme at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) for the 2021/2022 academic session.

“The candidate does not meet the minimum requirements for admission to the programme. Candidates are required to obtain 7A- in subjects including Mathematics, Additional Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

“However, this candidate is still allowed to update his application until July 2,” he said, adding that the candidate had previously turned down an offer for the Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology programme at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin for the 2020/21 academic session.

Husaini said efforts to improve access to higher education for the B40, PwD, Orang Asli and athletes are made to ensure equity in higher education by giving all students the opportunity to reach their full potential.

He said the opportunities should be available to all Malaysians regardless of location, race, gender or socio-economic background as outlined by the Malaysia Education Blueprint (Higher Education),

MOHE through its Student Admission Division (BKPA) fully supports the third strategic thrust (Improving PwD access to Education) which has been outlined in the Action Plan for Persons with Disabilities (2016-2022), he added.

Husaini said the programmes are offered to PwD applicants based on an agreement with the institutions by taking into accounts several criteria, including the academic achievements of the candidates and the disabled-friendly facilities provided at the IPTs. — Bernama