PwD man found burnt in house fire

GEORGE TOWN: An elderly man with disabilities (PwD) was found burnt in a fire involving two houses on Jalan Kampung Pisang, Air Itam, near here early today.

A spokesperson at the Operations Centre of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Penang said the victim, whose identity had yet to be ascertained, was in his 60s.

“The fire department received a distress call on the fire at 3.44 am and a team of firefighters from the Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found two village houses located next to each on fire and efforts were made to douse the flame,“ he said here today.

According to the spokesman, the body was found in a room in one of the houses and then sent to Penang Hospital for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation. - Bernama