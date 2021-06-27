PWD married couple overcome hesitation to get vaccinated

LUMUT: A married couple with disabilities overcame their hesitation and fear to take their first vaccination shot at the Pulau Pangkor health clinic, which has become a vaccination centre at the popular tourist island since two days ago.

Rohana Abdullah and her husband, Abdul Razak Omar Lingga (pix) , both 48, rode their three-wheeled motorcycle from their home in Kampung Teluk Gedung, around 2.5 kilometres to the clinic for their vaccinations at 11 am today.

Upon their arrival, they were assisted by People’s Volunteer Corps personnel, clinic workers and volunteers before being taken to the clinic to wait for their turn. They were then called by Health Ministry workers for their vaccinations that were completed 10 minutes later.

Rohana said she was initially afraid because she had previously heard a lot of rumours about the vaccine but agreed to get vaccinated after she was convinced by the Social Welfare Department and Perak State Health Department officials.

“I am afraid of the jab. Especially after hearing so many stories about side effects, so I felt afraid and would have delayed my turn but I understand this is for my own good and the benefit of all.

“After all, I have a nervous system disorder. If there are serious side effects, how will I earn a living because I have my own business. Today I am so happy and grateful because I was helped by so many people to be vaccinated,” she said when met by Bernama after being vaccinated today.

Rohana also recalled the moment when government officials came to their home to help register them for vaccination as they did not think they would be selected.

“We were surprised when they popped up at our home to help us register for vaccination and Alhamdulillah everything went well today, and there were no bad side effects,” she said, adding that she had to stop operating her grocery kiosk following the implementation of Phase One of movement control under the National Recovery Plan.

Meanwhile, Shamsudin Mat Ali, 65, felt relieved and thankful after being called for his first vaccination shot today after registering himself three weeks ago on the MySejahtera app.

“I was just registered by my child for vaccination. Thankfully I got the call today to protect myself and I want the country to get back to normal. I miss going out without wearing a face mask. People of Pulau Pangkor, don’t be afraid to be vaccinated because it’s for everyone’s own good,” the resident of Kampung Teluk Kecil said.

Meanwhile, villager K Muruga, 50, came to the outreach programme centre to register his mother, Sathiyes, 77, and himself as vaccine recipients.

“I just came to the clinic to register myself and my mom as there is a vaccination programme here. It makes it easy for vaccine recipients to not leave the island,” he said.

In addition, Manjung Zone 1 residents’ representative committee (JPP) volunteer, Mohd Zamzuri Suid, 52, said he was always ready to help with vaccination programmes in Pulau Pangkor.

“We have also volunteered to gather data of residents here for vaccination. Besides MyVac and Manjung JPP volunteers, there are also those from the Pangkor Recreation Association who have been on duty since the first vaccination shots in Pangkor since June 4,” he explained.

Around 1,000 eligible individuals in Pulau Pangkor received their vaccinations under the outreach initiative at the Pangkor health clinic since the first vaccination shot was administered on June 4.- Bernama