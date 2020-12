PUTRAJAYA: The use of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) vehicle stickers will be replaced by vehicle plates said the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

The proposal was agreed upon in a National Council for the PwD (MKBOKU) meeting chaired by its minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun today, it said in a statement.

It said the decision took into account the interests and needs of the disabled and their beneficiaries for their mobility and safety.

According to the statement, the PwD category eligible to use the vehicle plates are those under the physical category, learning disabilities sub-category namely Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), severe autism, multiple category PwD and their beneficiaries (one beneficiary) registered with the Welfare Department (JKM).

It said the proposal would enable enforcement on the misuse of PwD facilities to be carried out by the authorities in an integrated and extensive manner.

Apart from tabling on the use of PwD vehicle plates by the Ministry of Transport, also presented at the MKBOKU meeting today was the proposal to establish the Persons with Disabilities Development Foundation (YPOKU) by the Little People National Association of Malaysia.

On the YPOKU proposal, the ministry said the setting up of the foundation was timely in view of current needs adding that this would contribute significantly to the development and empowerment of the disabled in Malaysia.-Bernama