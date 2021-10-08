PwD woman found dead in fire in George Town

GEORGE TOWN: A woman with disability (PwD) was found dead in a fire involving two double-storey shophouses in Jalan Kerian, here today.

The body of a 44-year-old woman with burn marks on her face and head was found by firemen after successfully extinguishing the blaze in two premises where the upper floor was for lodging while the ground floor was a karaoke centre.

Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station chief A’azelan Hassan said the station received an emergency call regarding the incident at 3.34 pm and the first fire engine arrived at the scene about seven minutes later.

“Firefighters had difficulty going upstairs as there was only one staircase and it was filled with very thick smoke as the flame was raging, but we managed to control the fire within 10 minutes to stop it from spreading to other shophouses and the fire was completely extinguished at 4.20 pm,“ he told reporters at the scene, today.

A’azelan said after successfully extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the body of a woman on a bed in a room upstairs near the stairs and the victim was believed to be disabled as there was a wheelchair and a walking stick near to her bed.

He said the cause of the fire and the amount of losses were still under investigation.

According to him, a total of 50 firemen from three stations namely Jalan Perak, Lebuh Pantai and Paya Terubung as well as a Volunteer Fire Brigade were involved in the firefighting operation.- Bernama