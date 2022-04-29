PwDs, individuals with health problems won’t be summoned for using PMA to cross roads: Wee

PUTRAJAYA: The authorities will not issue summonses to persons with disabilities (PwD) and individuals with health problems who use Personal Mobility Aids (PMA) at pedestrian crossings on public roads.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the decision was made after taking into account the needs of the disabled using PMA micro-mobility vehicles like electric- and battery-powered wheelchairs to move about.

“I guarantee that the authorities will not issue summonses to the disabled.

“This is because we understand that the disabled and individuals with health problems need these aids to get from one place to another,” he told a media conference after a meeting with representatives of the OKU associations at his office here yesterday.

An announcement by Wee on Tuesday (April 26) regarding the immediate ban on the use of moped type micro-mobility vehicles, Personal Mobility Devices (PMD) and PMA on the road had caused concern among the PwDs.

Following that, Wee held an engagement session with five representatives from the OKU associations, Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), police and Road Transport Department lasting almost two hours yesterday to explain in detail the implementation of the ban.

To enable his ministry to understand the needs of the PwD and avoid any misunderstanding in the future, Wee said a PwD representative would be appointed to the MIROS board of directors soon and that he had asked OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi to propose the name of a candidate to him after Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the latest.

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba, representing all the associations involved, expressed relief at the explanation given by Wee regarding the implementation of the ban.

“Thank you Datuk Seri (Wee) for clearly explaining it to us. Previously, we were confused about the ban. Now that we understand, we are relieved and we also understand that PwDs will not be summoned if they cross the road in a wheelchair,” she said.

In another development, Wee also announced the provision of motor vehicle licence fee exemption incentives to individuals who take care of the disabled.

“Previously, it was given to the disabled only, but the exemption will be extended to those who take care of the disabled, who use their vehicles,” he said. — Bernama